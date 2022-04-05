Tamara Leisure Experiences enters luxury wellness ayurveda segment

Leading hospitality brand Tamara Leisure Experiences has entered the luxury wellness ayurveda sector by launching Amal Tamara, a 19-key property at Alappuzha in Kerala, offering various restorative wellness experience programmes.

It applies the ayurvedic concept of chikitsa chatushpada — a tenet of Ayurveda that centralises healing in the synergy of four forces: physician, patient, therapist and medicine, a spokesman for the company said here.

Welcomes ‘Amal Yatri’

Every patient will be an ‘Amal Yatri’ and will be attended on by experienced vaidyas seeking to equip each individual with an understanding of lifestyle changes and wellness wisdom, says Shruti Shibulal, CEO and Director, Tamara Leisure Experiences.

Amal Tamara, Alappuzha

“It is perhaps less well-know that our family comes from a long line of ayurvedic practitioners dating back to the 1920s,” said Shruti, daughter of SD Shibulal, Infosys Co-Founder and former CEO. “I couldn’t be prouder that we are opening Amal Tamara at a time when so many of us are in need of tranquility and healing.”

The property boasts 19 luxurious rooms in three different styles — Astha Rooms (450 sq ft), Ekta Rooms (550 sq ft) and Idha Rooms (750 sq ft). A picturesque lake view adds to the aesthetic appeal, offering privacy and serenity.

Strong demand

Amal Tamara has been in the works for a long time, Shruti Shibulal told BusinessLine. “We were ready to open at the end of 2020, but Covid laid low our plans. But the recess also gave us some time to prepare. We’ve been taking some business from last month and are already maxed out. The demand is there, and all of it from the domestic market,” she added.

The hospitality industry has has seen some resurgence in the business after the third Covid wave subsided, Shibulal pointed out. “The demand has been much stronger than ever before. February and March, in particular, have been extremely positive. People are now willing to go out and eat, attending more events and conducting weddings.”

There has been some pent-up demand, and now it is showing. “There is appreciable uptick in business and leisure travel. Leisure travel was of course doing well before ...but we’re seeing business movement as well now. Offices are reopening and occupancy levels going quite a bit up across all segments we operate in.”