Tamil Nadu adds 5,766 new Covid cases; 150 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 25, 2021

About 4.29 lakh people were vaccinated on Friday.

An additional 5,766 Coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday to take the total number of infections in the State to 24,55,332.

After 8,132 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 47,318. There were 150 deaths and 1,71,117 samples tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 698; Chennai had 350 infections and all the other districts with less than 1,000 cases, says Health Department data.

A record 4,29,001 persons were vaccinated on Friday, according to health ministry data.

Published on June 25, 2021

