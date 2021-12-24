News

Tamil Nadu adds 607 Coronavirus cases on Dec 23

BL Chennai Bureau December 24 | Updated on December 24, 2021

A girl being vaccinated for Covid-19 at a camp held in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu   -  The Hindu

1,85,675 persons got vaccinated on Thursday

Tamil Nadu on Thursday added 607 coronavirus cases. After 689 patients recovered, the number of active cases stood at 6,889.

There were eight deaths registered and 1,03,938 samples tested. Chennai reported 139 new cases and Coimbatore added 102 cases. On Thursday, 1,85,675 persons got vaccinated.

Published on December 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

vaccines and immunisation
coronavirus
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like