Tamil Nadu aims for bigger share of defence and aerospace investments

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Tamil Nadu seeks to carve a niche in the aerospace and defence manufacturing in view of the Central government’s plan to promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing in the country through defence industrial corridors and other measures.
Tamil Nadu will be housing one of the two proposed defence industrial corridors with five nodes at Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Salem and Hosur. This corridor is expected to create new defence production facilities and clusters with necessary testing and certification facilities and export facilitation centres. The detailed project report is under preparation.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Government has also sent four proposals to the Central Government pertaining to Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor (TNDIC).
“We have given four proposals to the Centre. While they are examining same, we have also had a meeting with the Defence Minister. They will have to get back to us on this. I think the Defence Ministry is actively considering our proposals,” Thangam Thennarasu, Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries told BusinessLine on the sidelines of ACMEE 2021 exhibition.
Also see: TN Govt announces two pacts among its institutions to facilitate MSME growth
Tamil Nadu has proposed to house testing facilities under Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) of Ministry of Defence (MoD). The State government has been directed to participate in the tender process and follow the procedure and scheme guidelines in this regard.
The State government is also planning to lease about 160 acres of defence land near Ulundurpet in Villupuram district for the creation of an aviation technology hub. This proposal is outside the identified nodes of TNDIC.
A proposal has also been submitted to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for establishment of Aircraft MRO Complex in 50 acres of land at Chennai Airport.
Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation has identified around 500 acres of land at Varapatti near Sulur and 1,000 acres of land in Annur in Coimbatore District to develop industrial parks to accommodate defence industries
The State government had recently appointed B Krishnamoorthy who served in different capacities in various defence PSUs as Project Director, TNDIC, at the level of Additional Secretary.
The State government has started land acquisition and undertaking measures to develop defence industrial and aerospace parks. It has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 39 industries.
Also see: To support MSMEs, Tamil Nadu slashes prices of land at government industrial estates
Against the projected investments worth ₹12,226 crore as per MoUs with various private/public industries in TNDIC, investments of more than ₹2,200 crore have already been made in the last three years.
Further, the State government has also spent ₹30 crore for development of an aerospace park, for which about 250 acres of land has been acquired at Sriperumbudur.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...