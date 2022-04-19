Tamil Nadu attracts FDI worth $37 billion in the last 21 years

Tamil Nadu has attracted $37 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) over the last 21 years, from April 2000 to December 2021. According to the Industries Department Policy Note for 2022-23, presented in the Assembly on Tuesday by Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, the State remains among the top five FDI attracting states.

Between July and December 2021, the State attracted over ₹12,000 crore of FDI and continues to be a favoured destination for both domestic and international investments. The goal of these investments is to move up the value chain in manufacturing while also providing employment to residents of the State.

In fiscal 2021-22, the State government signed 130 MoUs with companies, with a cumulative investment of over ₹68,375 crore with employment opportunities for over 2.05 lakh people.. The investments were across sectors such as electronics, auto components, industrial parks, Free Trade Warehouse Zones, IT / ITeS, general manufacturing, food processing, footwear, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. It also included new areas such as furniture manufacturing and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The investments are in various districts of Tamil Nadu, which shall ensure balanced regional development, the Policy Note said.

Guidance, the investment promotion organisation of the State government, is working on new policies such as Life Sciences Promotion Policy, R&D Policy, Leather & Footwear Policy, and updates to the EV Policy to accelerate the growth of these sectors in the State. These policies are in advanced stages of drafting, deliberation and consultation, the Policy Note said.