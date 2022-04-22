Covid-19: Tamil Nadu brings mask mandate back; ₹500 fine for violators

Amid gradual rise in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu government on Friday made wearing mask mandatory in public places. Non-compliance with the rule is punishable with a fine of ₹500, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

“Use of masks is compulsory in the State. At no point in time was there an exemption from masking. We relaxed only the imposition of fine,” he added.

Radhakrishnan added that all district collectors have been instructed to strictly enforce wearing of masks in public places. Officials of the Public Health, Local Administration and Police Departments will impose a fine of ₹500 on violators,” he told reporters.

Citing the spike in daily cases in New Delhi as of Wednesday, the health secretary urged people not to lower their guard and warned that Tamil Nadu will also face a similar situation like Delhi if people show laxity in following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.