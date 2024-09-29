In a significant political development in Tamil Nadu, the State Cabinet has undergone a reshuffle, with the appointment of Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, as Deputy Chief Minister. Following this notable elevation on Saturday, four legislators from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) were sworn in as Cabinet ministers by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi in a ceremony held in Raj Bhavan, Chennai on Sunday.

DMK legislator V Senthil Balaji, who was granted bail three days ago by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, was sworn in as the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise. Other legislators who took the oath as Ministers in the State Cabinet include R Rajendran, Govi. Chezhiaan, and S M Nasar. Notably, both Senthil Balaji and Nasar have made a return to the Stalin Cabinet, marking their second term.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi, who had recently been appointed Deputy Chief Minister, along with several state ministers and senior officials.

In this reshuffled cabinet, Chezhiaan has been entrusted with the Higher Education portfolio while Nasar has taken on the role of Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils. Rajendran has been allocated the Tourism portfolio.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s rise to Deputy Chief Minister comes as he moves up from his previous role as Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development. In his new capacity, he will also oversee the planning and development portfolio, significantly expanding his responsibilities. Since Udhayanidhi was already serving as a minister, a formal oath was not necessary for his new position.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit