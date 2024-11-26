Tamil Nadu, Chennai & Pondicherry Rains, Fengal Cyclone Live News & Updates: Stay tuned for live updates on Tamil Nadu, Chennai, and Pondicherry rains as the Fengal Cyclone approaches. Get the latest news, weather alerts, and safety information here.
- November 26, 2024 19:08
TN Rains, Cyclone Fengal Live News: Seven NDRF teams mobilised as IMD forecasts heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Seven teams from the 4th Battalion of the NDRF, including two canine units (30 rescuers per team), have been mobilised in anticipation of heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from 26 to 28 November.
According to the NDRF, the teams will be deployed in Karaikal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts.
Meanwhile, the RMC, Chennai, on Tuesday reported that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday (27 November).
- November 26, 2024 18:00
TN Rains, Cyclone Fengal Live News: NDRF deploys teams in view of rain alert in Tamil Nadu
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been mobilised for some coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and for the Union Territory of Pondicherry in view of the prediction of heavy rainfall from November 26 to November 28, ANI reported.
A NDRF team each has been deployed in Karaikkal, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapatnam and Maiyladuthurai while two teams have been deployed in Thanjavur, a release said.Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity has been predicted by the Regional Metrological Centre, Indian Metrological Department, Chennai in some districts of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry from November 26 to 28.
- November 26, 2024 17:57
TN Rains, Cyclone Fengal Live News: Tamil Nadu prepares for cyclone; CM Stalin holds high-level meeting to review precautions
- November 26, 2024 17:55
TN Rains, Cyclone Fengal Live News: Puducherry Karaikal schools and colleges to remain closed due to heavy rains, govt announces
- November 26, 2024 17:52
TN Rains, Cyclone Fengal Live News: Cyclonic storm intensifying, heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, IMD reports
- November 26, 2024 17:50
TN Rains, Cyclone Fengal Live News: Cyclone Fengal nears Sri Lanka; Heavy rain, winds expected, IMD report says
- November 26, 2024 17:48
TN Rains, Cyclone Fengal Live News: Heavy rains, strong winds, Sri Lanka alert
- November 26, 2024 17:46
TN Rains, Cyclone Fengal Live News: Deep depression over Bay of Bengal, IMD upgrades outlook to a cyclone by Wednesday
The depression over south-west Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression, leaving enough time and space over the next two days for it to ramp up as a tropical cyclone. This will be the second cyclone over the Bay basin during the ongoing north-east monsoon, a month after severe cyclone Dana careened away off the Tamil Nadu towards Odisha-West Bengal.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an afternoon update on Tuesday the deep depression, next only to the status of a cyclone, waited over the south-west Bay at a location about 310 km south-east off Trincomalee in Sri Lanka; 590 km south-southeast of Nagapattinam; 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry; and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai.
