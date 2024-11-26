November 26, 2024 19:08

Seven teams from the 4th Battalion of the NDRF, including two canine units (30 rescuers per team), have been mobilised in anticipation of heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from 26 to 28 November.

According to the NDRF, the teams will be deployed in Karaikal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Meanwhile, the RMC, Chennai, on Tuesday reported that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday (27 November).

