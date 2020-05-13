Tamil Nadu CM alleges Koyambedu market vendors ignored safety warnings as State records 509 more cases

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, Edapaddi K Palaniswami, blamed vendors at the Koyambedu vegetable market for not cooperating with the government and relocate to a temporary market in order to stop the spread of the Covid-19. He denied charges that the government failed to take action on the market.

Speaking at the Collectors’ meeting via video conference, Palaniswaami said that adequate warnings were issued to the vendors about the possibility of the virus’ spread in large numbers. Many requests were made in March and April to move to a different location. However, they did not cooperate. With social distancing norms flouted, the virus spread quickly not only in the city but also in neighbouring districts where people had links with Koyambedu, he added.

Today, the number of positive infections in the State increased by 509 to 9,277. Of this, Chennai alone reported 380 cases to 5,262. Three deaths were reported to take the total tally to 64. A total of 56 persons were discharged from the hospitals after the treatment.

Today, 12,780 blood samples were tested, says a government report on Covid19.