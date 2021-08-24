Tamil Nadu CM announces ₹39 cr memorial for Karunanidhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that a memorial for late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi will be built near Anna Memorial on the Marina Beach at a cost of ₹39 crore.

Stalin, son of Karunanidhi, told the Assembly that the memorial will come up on a 2.21-acre adjacent to the memorials of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

AIADMK welcomes

Welcoming Stalin’s announcement, AIADMK’s senior leader O Paneerselvam said Karunanidhi’s name will always be remembered in Indian history.

Also read: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 6 with further relaxations

He had been a member of the Assembly for nearly 50 years.