Tamil Nadu CM announces ₹39 cr memorial for Karunanidhi

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 24, 2021

To be built near Anna Memorial on the Marina Beach

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that a memorial for late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi will be built near Anna Memorial on the Marina Beach at a cost of ₹39 crore.

Stalin, son of Karunanidhi, told the Assembly that the memorial will come up on a 2.21-acre adjacent to the memorials of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

AIADMK welcomes

Welcoming Stalin’s announcement, AIADMK’s senior leader O Paneerselvam said Karunanidhi’s name will always be remembered in Indian history.

He had been a member of the Assembly for nearly 50 years.

