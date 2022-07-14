hamburger

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hospitalised

PTI | Chennai, July 14 | Updated on: Jul 14, 2022

Stalin was tested positive for Covid-19 on July 12

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who tested positive for Covid-19 on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to a hospital for investigations and observation.

Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet here for investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms, a hospital bulletin said.

On July 12, the Chief Minister had said has tested positive for the virus. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders have wished him a speedy recovery.

Published on July 14, 2022
Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
coronavirus
