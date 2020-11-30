Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till December 30 with more relaxations

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Tamil Nadu government has extended the general Covid-19 lockdown in the State till December 30 with further relaxations.
E-registration is mandatory for all persons entering Tamil Nadu, but those coming from Puducherry, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are exempted.
The Marina Beach, which was closed from March, will be thrown open to the public from December 14. However, this will depend on the spread of the virus.
All Under Graduate final year classes will begin from December 7 with strict compliance of the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). However, classes for the 2020-21 batch will commence only from February 1, 2021, Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami announced.
Exhibition halls have been allowed to open but only for business purposes, he said.
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Perched at the tip of Mumbai, Colaba — as we know it today — has had a fascinating journey that spans three ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...