Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till December 30 with more relaxations

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 30, 2020 Published on November 30, 2020

The Marina beach, which was closed from March, will be thrown open to the public from December 14   -  K Pichumani

Marina Beach to be opened; UG final year classes to begin from Dec 7

Tamil Nadu government has extended the general Covid-19 lockdown in the State till December 30 with further relaxations.

E-registration is mandatory for all persons entering Tamil Nadu, but those coming from Puducherry, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are exempted.

The Marina Beach, which was closed from March, will be thrown open to the public from December 14. However, this will depend on the spread of the virus.

All Under Graduate final year classes will begin from December 7 with strict compliance of the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). However, classes for the 2020-21 batch will commence only from February 1, 2021, Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami announced.

Exhibition halls have been allowed to open but only for business purposes, he said.

SOP for TN cinema halls

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till Oct 31

coronavirus
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
