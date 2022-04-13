Tamil Nadu: First meeting of Advisory Council to develop a Federal Fiscal Model held

The first meeting of the Advisory Council set up by the Tamil Nadu government to develop a Federal Fiscal Model was held on Monday. In his opening remarks, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan stressed the need to improve data-centric governance and data analytics for GST to make systemic improvements in the GST mechanism.

The Council was constituted to develop a Federal Fiscal Model under the Chairmanship of Arvind P Datar, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court.

Datar, along with the council members; the Finance Secretary; Secretary (Expenditure) and Deputy Secretary (Budget), participated in the meeting, says a government press release.

In the Terms of the Reference issued to the Council, it has been requested to study the fiscal powers of the State and the Union with special reference to GST; to identify the problems with the institutional mechanism that supports GST; to identify the compliance issues faced by the large industries like MSMEs, Service Sector and Consumers.

The Council was also to suggest strategies to improve GST collections and other taxes of the State and to study the best practices adopted in other States concerning GST, including the use of technology and artificial intelligence to identify tax evasion, the release said.