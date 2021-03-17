Tamil Nadu for lowering vaccination eligibility age to 50, from 60

As Tamil Nadu has been identified as one of the 19 States where daily coronavirus cases have been on the rise in recent days, the State government plans to urge the Centre to reduce the age limit of persons for Covid vaccination from 60 to 50 to expand the number of eligible people, said State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan. At present, people above the age of 60 or those over 45 years with co-morbidities are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine shot at various government and private centres.

From a slow start of 3,000 to 10,000 Covid vaccinations daily, the number has been gradually increasing and was over 1 lakh in the last couple of days, he told newspersons after visiting the city’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to inspect the additional beds kept ready for coronavirus patients.

“We urge more people to take the vaccine, which is a very effective weapon against the virus. Those who are eligible should take it for their own good,” he said.

Social distancing ignored

In Tamil Nadu, the daily coronavirus cases dropped to less than 400 but have been steadily increasing since February end and nearing 1,000 again. This was due to family clusters following weddings and funerals as people did not wear masks and did not follow social distancing. With many political events happening across the State, there is a possibility of further increase if people don’t follow the government norms. “I urge all political parties to request their party men to wear masks and follow social distancing to prevent the virus spread while attending a gathering,” he added.

Radhakrishnan said that so far nearly 16 lakh people have taken the Covid vaccine in the State, and there is stock of 20 lakh vaccines. The shot is provided in 3,400 places across the State, he added.

Cases in Chennai

In Chennai, the hub of the virus in Tamil Nadu with maximum cases, Radhakrishnan said cases have been on rise in places like Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Ambattur, Valsaravakkam and Adyar. However, one trend that has been noticed is that the spread was not happening at the same place as was seen last time.

On the possibility of lockdown due to the increase in the number of infections, Radhakrishnan said, “please don’t believe in rumours.”

“Anyway, I am not the right person to comment on it,” he added.