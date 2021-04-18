Tamil Nadu government announces night curfew, Sunday lockdown

Tamil Nadu government has announced more curbs to contain the spread of Covid-19 including night curfew and a total lockdown on Sundays with only essential services allowed, according to an official press release.

From April 20, night curfew has been announced from 10 pm to 4 am across the State. However, essential services will be allowed to operate even during curfew. Media, petrol pumps and continuous process industries are also exempted.

Visit to beaches, zoos and all tourist destinations like the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal is barred.

Transport for emergency medical needs, airport, railway station will be allowed, says a Government release.

During curfew hours, public and private transport will not be allowed to ply and inter-state/ district transport will also be suspended.

On Sundays, takeaway services from hotels and restaurants are permitted from 6 am to 10 am; 12 pm to 3 pm; and 6 pm to 9 pm. Food delivery services will be allowed to operate only at these times.

Other e-commerce firms are not allowed to operate on Sundays, the release said.

Tea shops, hotels, vegetable shops, grocery shops, jewellery stores, big format stores have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

IT companies have been told to allow at least 50 per cent of its workforce to Work From Home, the release said.