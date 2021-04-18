Tamil Nadu government announces night curfew, Sunday lockdown

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Tamil Nadu government has announced more curbs to contain the spread of Covid-19 including night curfew and a total lockdown on Sundays with only essential services allowed, according to an official press release.
From April 20, night curfew has been announced from 10 pm to 4 am across the State. However, essential services will be allowed to operate even during curfew. Media, petrol pumps and continuous process industries are also exempted.
Visit to beaches, zoos and all tourist destinations like the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal is barred.
Transport for emergency medical needs, airport, railway station will be allowed, says a Government release.
During curfew hours, public and private transport will not be allowed to ply and inter-state/ district transport will also be suspended.
On Sundays, takeaway services from hotels and restaurants are permitted from 6 am to 10 am; 12 pm to 3 pm; and 6 pm to 9 pm. Food delivery services will be allowed to operate only at these times.
Other e-commerce firms are not allowed to operate on Sundays, the release said.
Tea shops, hotels, vegetable shops, grocery shops, jewellery stores, big format stores have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.
IT companies have been told to allow at least 50 per cent of its workforce to Work From Home, the release said.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...