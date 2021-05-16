News

Tamil Nadu government appoints Rajesh Lakhoni as TNEB CMD

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 16, 2021

Rajesh Lakhoni   -  File photo: The Hindu

In another bureaucratic shuffle, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday appointed Rajesh Lakhoni, Commissioner, Archives and Historical Research, as CMD of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and TANGEDCO, and chairman of TANTRANSCO in place of Pankaj Kumar Bansal.

Published on May 16, 2021

Tamil Nadu
