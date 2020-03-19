News

Tamil Nadu government to distribute free laptops to 5 lakh students in 2020-21

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami   -  THE HINDU

The State government’s Budget outlay for the programme is ₹949 crore

The Tamil Nadu government will distribute laptops free of cost to nearly 5 lakh students in 2020-21 at a budget allocation of ₹949 crore.

Under the free laptop distribution scheme, a total of 51.67 lakh laptops have so far been distributed to students at a total cost of ₹7,258 crore from 2011-12 to 2019-2020 (up to February 2020), says a Policy Note of the Special Programme Implementation Department, which monitors the implementation of various schemes/programmes of the State government.

Through the free laptop distribution scheme, the State Government has taken steps to address three significant education policy concerns: access, participation and attainment.

Tamil Nadu is the only State implementing distribution of laptops to students, says the Policy Note presented in the State Assembly on Tuesday by SP Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programmes.

Laptops help students access and utilise e-journals, e-books and video tutorials. Further, the use of social media and accessing worldwide libraries provides huge opportunities to develop their abilities and to improve the standards and efficiency of the students.

The State government has been distributing laptops free of cost to students studying in Government and Government aided schools and colleges in the State to facilitate them in acquiring better computer skills, the Policy Note added.

