Tamil Nadu increases DA by 3% for State government employees

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced a three per cent increase in Dearness Allowance to State government employees and pensioners to 34 per cent. This will benefit 16 lakh employees and entail an additional expenditure of ₹1,947.60 crore.

"I am happy to inform you that, in spite of the heavy financial burden, the Dearness Allowance will be increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent with effect from July 1, 2022 for government employees and pensioners and family pensioners,” Stalin said in his Independence Day address.

The increase in DA for State government employees to bring it on par with the union government employees has been a long-pending demand of the State government employees, said Stalin.

The State government's monthly pension for Indian freedom fighters will be increased from ₹18,000 to ₹20,000 from August 15, while the family pension will be increased from ₹9,000 to ₹10,000, he said.

Multi-sectoral development

In the last one year, Tamil Nadu has achieved multi-sectoral development and not a single sectoral development. A total of 153 agreements have been signed. The industrial growth of Tamil Nadu has increased with the establishment of a large number of MSMEs. Exports and imports have increased, and tens of thousands of youth have got employment opportunities. He said Tamil Nadu has emerged as the number one destination for investors.

“We have hosted the Chess Olympiad sports festival in a way that amazes the whole world. We are preparing players and athletes from all over the world for similar events in Tamil Nadu and the hunt is on for that,” he said.