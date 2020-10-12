Tamil Nadu inks 14 MoUs worth ₹10,055 crore

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Tamil Nadu today signed 14 MoUs worth ₹10,055 crore in investments which are likely to generate employment opportunities for nearly 7,000 people. This fresh investment in the third quarter comes after Tamil Nadu had positioned itself as one of the top States in attracting investment during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Leading the table is JSW Renew Energy Ltd with an investment of ₹6,300 crore to set up a hybrid renewal project for 810 MW in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Thirunelveli and Thiruppur. It also plans to set up a 50 MW captive wind energy project in Rameshwaram district, according to State government sources.
Some of the other companies that signed the MoUs include Mantra Data Center of Spain; Apollo Tyres (expansion); Greenbase Industrial Parks and Aosheng Hightech of Hong Kong.
