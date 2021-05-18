News

Tamil Nadu invites expression of interest for Covid projects

Our Bureau | Updated on May 18, 2021

Minimum investment from private partner should be ₹50 crore, says EoI issued by Tidco

Chennai, May 18

The Tamil Nadu government has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from Indian/overseas firms to establish facilities to manufacture Covid-19 related high-end medical technology devices, oxygen, plants, oxygen concentrators, vaccines and Covid-related drugs. This is one of the measures to find a permanent solution for shortage of these items.

The setting of the facilities will be through a joint venture with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (Tidco). The minimum investment from the private partner should be ₹50 crore, says the EoI issued by Tidco.

Interested firms shall submit their EoI proposal before May 31, says the EoI.

Global tender for vaccines

The EoI comes in the backdrop of increasing Covid cases in the State leading to demand for Covid-related drugs, devices and oxygen.

The issue of EoI also comes two days after the State government issued a global tender to procure vaccines.

Published on May 18, 2021

