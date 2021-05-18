Tamil Nadu invites expression of interest for Covid projects

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
Chennai, May 18
The Tamil Nadu government has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from Indian/overseas firms to establish facilities to manufacture Covid-19 related high-end medical technology devices, oxygen, plants, oxygen concentrators, vaccines and Covid-related drugs. This is one of the measures to find a permanent solution for shortage of these items.
Oxygen concentrators: A new industry opens up for MSMEs
The setting of the facilities will be through a joint venture with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (Tidco). The minimum investment from the private partner should be ₹50 crore, says the EoI issued by Tidco.
Interested firms shall submit their EoI proposal before May 31, says the EoI.
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 33,075 new cases, 335 deaths
The EoI comes in the backdrop of increasing Covid cases in the State leading to demand for Covid-related drugs, devices and oxygen.
The issue of EoI also comes two days after the State government issued a global tender to procure vaccines.
