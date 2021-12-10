Tamil Nadu IT Department mulls IT Expansion Cell with participation of TNeGA and Elcot

The State Information Technology Department is planning to have an IT Expansion Cell with participation by Tamil Nadu eGovernance Agency (TNeGA) and Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (Elcot) to help companies come up with innovations, and also help start-ups. “We will be at your side to help at any time,” the IT minister T Mano Thangaraj said at a seminar.

The IT department has established a Centre of Excellence in emerging technologies exclusively for building Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning solutions to fulfil the objectives and requirements of various government departments. TNeGA focuses on capacity building, providing solutions and solutions using emerging technologies to various departments.

Inaugurating Nunnarangu ’21: TN AI & Data Analytics Conclave . he said the TNeGA, through its Centre of Excellence in Emerging Technologies, has successfully implemented Face Recognition Attendance System (FRAS) in government schools and offices.

The Minister also launched Aadhaar Enabled Payment Services at e-Sevai centres.

Through TNeGA the department is trying to digitalise the entire administrative set up.

Giving an example of the digitalisation, the Minister said that the entire Assembly session was digitalised and all the government policies, Acts and Bills were made available in the digital form. “It is a wonderful thing that the IT Department has achieved in a short period,” he said.

The digitalisation of the entire Secretariat is being implemented by Elcot with 3,600 staff of the Secretariat being trained by TNeGA. These are ‘good’ initiatives the government is taking on the digitalisation front, he said.

Nunnarangu ’21 is a common platform for experts and leaders from the Government, CEOs from IT/ITeS and domain experts, researchers to come together and evangelise under the theme: Role of AI and Data Science in the future growth of Tamil Nadu. The Conclave is also a forum for knowledge sharing, exchanging strategies for implementing AI for Social Impact, says a release.