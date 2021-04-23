News

Tamil Nadu logs fresh 13,776 coronavirus cases on April 23

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 23, 2021

Number of active cases stand at 95,048

Tamil Nadu reported an addition of 13,776 coronavirus cases on Friday (12,652 on Thursday) to a total of 10,51,487 cases. However, after 8,078 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 95,048.

There was a sharp increase in the number of deaths registered to 78 (on Thursday) and 1,22,900 samples tested.

Chennai reported 3,842 new infections followed by Chengalpattu (985); Coimbatore (889) and Tiruvallur (807).

On Friday, a total of 1,09,429 vaccine doses were provided as against 99,219 on Thursday, according to State Health Ministry data.

Published on April 23, 2021

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
