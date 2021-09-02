Tamil Nadu MSME department policy note envisages 10-year vision to attract ₹5 lakh crore investment

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department of Tamil Nadu has set out a 10-year vision to attract ₹5 lakh crore investments and create additional employment opportunities for 50 lakh persons in the sector.
As per the 73rd round of the National Sample Survey, the State has 49.48 lakh MSMEs (which is around 8 per cent of the total number of MSMEs in the country) providing employment to 96.73 lakh persons.
Tamil Nadu is one of the leading States in the MSME Sector in India with leadership position in several industries such as leather and leather goods, engineering goods, automotive components, castings, pumps and readymade garments. It has the third-largest number of MSMEs in the country.
The MSME department Policy Note tabled in the State Assembly today says that there are plans to ensure that all micro enterprises have formal banking credit linkage and increase the State’s share in national exports to 15 per cent. There is also a plan to create a 10,000-acre land bank.
The State government also plans to establish 15 mega clusters and 100 common facility centres; make the State the vibrant Start-up friendly State in the country and achieve balanced regional industrial development.
In fact, the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd has proposed to establish to set up common facility centres for 5 mega clusters in sunrise sectors — pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, precision manufacturing, defence and aerospace and smart mobility — at a project cost of ₹100 crore each.
The credit disbursement from the commercial banks made to the MSME sector in Tamil Nadu between April 2020 and March 2021 is ₹1,05,929.46 crore for 18,65,419 enterprises, the Policy Note said.
Action is being taken to establish the 38th District Industries Centre (DIC) in the newly created district of Mayiladuthurai. The DICs in the 37 districts are mandated to support the entrepreneurs in identifying viable projects, preparing project reports, obtaining clearances and licenses, tying up financial support for their ventures through the schemes of the Government and sanctioning of incentives to MSMEs, the Policy Note said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...