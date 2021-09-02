Tamil Nadu MSME department policy note envisages 10-year vision to attract ₹5 lakh crore investment

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department of Tamil Nadu has set out a 10-year vision to attract ₹5 lakh crore investments and create additional employment opportunities for 50 lakh persons in the sector.

As per the 73rd round of the National Sample Survey, the State has 49.48 lakh MSMEs (which is around 8 per cent of the total number of MSMEs in the country) providing employment to 96.73 lakh persons.

Tamil Nadu is one of the leading States in the MSME Sector in India with leadership position in several industries such as leather and leather goods, engineering goods, automotive components, castings, pumps and readymade garments. It has the third-largest number of MSMEs in the country.

The MSME department Policy Note tabled in the State Assembly today says that there are plans to ensure that all micro enterprises have formal banking credit linkage and increase the State’s share in national exports to 15 per cent. There is also a plan to create a 10,000-acre land bank.

The State government also plans to establish 15 mega clusters and 100 common facility centres; make the State the vibrant Start-up friendly State in the country and achieve balanced regional industrial development.

In fact, the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd has proposed to establish to set up common facility centres for 5 mega clusters in sunrise sectors — pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, precision manufacturing, defence and aerospace and smart mobility — at a project cost of ₹100 crore each.

The credit disbursement from the commercial banks made to the MSME sector in Tamil Nadu between April 2020 and March 2021 is ₹1,05,929.46 crore for 18,65,419 enterprises, the Policy Note said.

Action is being taken to establish the 38th District Industries Centre (DIC) in the newly created district of Mayiladuthurai. The DICs in the 37 districts are mandated to support the entrepreneurs in identifying viable projects, preparing project reports, obtaining clearances and licenses, tying up financial support for their ventures through the schemes of the Government and sanctioning of incentives to MSMEs, the Policy Note said.