Tamil Nadu: New Covid-19 cases decline marginally to 1,916 on Saturday

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined marginally to 1,916 on Saturday (1,933 on Friday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,86,885.

After 1,866 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 20,427.

The number of deaths registered was 34, and 1,60,306 samples were tested.

Chennai reported a slight increase in new cases to 219 (211); Coimbatore also saw a drop to 223 (236). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.