Tamil Nadu: New Covid cases decline to less than 4,000 on Wednesday

New Covid cases in Tamil Nadu declined sharply on Wednesday to less than 4,000 to 3,971 as against 4,519 on Tuesday. After 16,473 Covid patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to 77,607.

The number of Covid deaths was 28 and 1,10,494 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 742 new cases (792 on Tuesday) and Coimbatore saw 726 (778) cases, says health department data.