News

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 619 new Covid cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 29, 2021

Number of active cases stood at 6,537

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 619 new Covid cases as against 605 on Monday. After 638 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 6,537.

There were six deaths registered and 1,02,613 samples tested.

Chennai reported 194 new cases as against 172 on Monday and Coimbatore saw 84 (88) new infections.

Total Omicron cases in the State were 45 (two cases cross notified to Kerala & Puducherry). Of this, 24 persons were discharged and 21 are under admission.

On Tuesday, 1,80,806 persons were vaccinated as against 1,15,096 persons on Monday, according to State Health department data.

Published on December 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like