Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 619 new Covid cases as against 605 on Monday. After 638 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 6,537.

There were six deaths registered and 1,02,613 samples tested.

Chennai reported 194 new cases as against 172 on Monday and Coimbatore saw 84 (88) new infections.

Total Omicron cases in the State were 45 (two cases cross notified to Kerala & Puducherry). Of this, 24 persons were discharged and 21 are under admission.

On Tuesday, 1,80,806 persons were vaccinated as against 1,15,096 persons on Monday, according to State Health department data.