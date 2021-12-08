News

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 710 new Covid cases as against 719 on Monday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 08, 2021

New cases in Chennai stood at 126

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 710 new Covid cases as against 719 on Monday. After 731 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 7,982.

There were ten deaths and 1,00,393 samples tested. New cases in Chennai stood at 126 (128) and Coimbatore at 122 (120).

On Tuesday, 2,93,346 people were vaccinated as per the State government data.

Published on December 08, 2021

