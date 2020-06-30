News

Tamil Nadu records 3,943 Covid-19 cases, 60 deaths on Tuesday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 30, 2020 Published on June 30, 2020

Tamil Nadu recorded two significant developments related to Covid-19 on Tuesday. Firstly, virus infections have crossed the 90,000-mark to a total of 90,167 cases. Secondly, the number of covid-19 persons discharged after treatment crossed the 50,000-mark (50,074).

On Tuesday, 3,943 persons were infected in the last 24 hours. After 2,325 persons were discharged, the number of active cases remained at 38,889. Today, 60 covid-19 patients died to take the total fatalities due to the virus to 1,201.

In Chennai, 2,393 persons were infected followed by Madurai with 246; Chengalpattu 160; Thiruvallur 153 and the balance distributed among other districts, including Kancheepuram (90); Vellore (69) and Cuddalore (53).

A total 30,242 samples were tested on Tuesday, says Health Ministry data. Meanwhile, State’s Higher Education Minister, KP Anbalagan, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Initially, he showed symptoms and his CT scan was normal but was kept under observation as a precautionary measure. Subsequently, his second sample tested positive for Covid-19. He developed mild cough on Monday and is being treated for the same. He is at present stable and all vital parameters are normal, says a bulleting from MIOT Hospitals Pvt Ltd.

