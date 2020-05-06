Tamil Nadu records 771 positive cases on Wednesday; 324 in Chennai alone

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
As many as 771 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to take the total number of infected persons to 4,829.
A total of 324 cases were reported in Chennai alone (total in the city is 2,328), followed by 188 in Ariyalur (222); 95 in Cuddalore (324); 45 in Kancheepuram (87); 34 in Tiruvallur (129); 20 in Madurai (111) and rest in various other places.
Of the total infected, 3,320 are men, 1,507 are women and two are transgenders, according to government data on the daily Covid-19 report. Two people infected with the virus died today to take the tally to 35.
A total of 13,513 blood samples were tested on Wednesday in 52 labs (36 government and 16 private). Government data said 31 patients were discharged today taking the total number to 1,516.
The Madras High Court declined to stay reopening of Tasmac liquor shops in Tamil Nadu (except Chennai) from May 7. The Court directed the State government to implement liquor rationing whereby only one bottle will be sold per person. Each consumer can buy only once in three days, the Court said.
A Special division bench of Justice Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana passed the order on a batch of pleas seeking to quash the Government order passed on May 4 to reopen the shops.
The government has ensured that people maintain social distancing while buying by erecting barricades and security will be deployed for Tasmac shops.
Meanwhile, close on the heels of Delhi government’s decision to hike excise duty on liquor, Tamil Nadu government has also followed suit. It has increased excise duty on liquor by 15 per cent. This will mean the price of liquor in the State will be higher and the expected pent up demand for it will also boost the state exchequer.
The increase will be ₹10 for normal brands and ₹20 per 180 ml bottle premium brands from Thursday.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...