Tamil Nadu records 771 positive cases on Wednesday; 324 in Chennai alone

As many as 771 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to take the total number of infected persons to 4,829.

A total of 324 cases were reported in Chennai alone (total in the city is 2,328), followed by 188 in Ariyalur (222); 95 in Cuddalore (324); 45 in Kancheepuram (87); 34 in Tiruvallur (129); 20 in Madurai (111) and rest in various other places.

Of the total infected, 3,320 are men, 1,507 are women and two are transgenders, according to government data on the daily Covid-19 report. Two people infected with the virus died today to take the tally to 35.

A total of 13,513 blood samples were tested on Wednesday in 52 labs (36 government and 16 private). Government data said 31 patients were discharged today taking the total number to 1,516.

Tasmac to reopen

The Madras High Court declined to stay reopening of Tasmac liquor shops in Tamil Nadu (except Chennai) from May 7. The Court directed the State government to implement liquor rationing whereby only one bottle will be sold per person. Each consumer can buy only once in three days, the Court said.

A Special division bench of Justice Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana passed the order on a batch of pleas seeking to quash the Government order passed on May 4 to reopen the shops.

The government has ensured that people maintain social distancing while buying by erecting barricades and security will be deployed for Tasmac shops.

Meanwhile, close on the heels of Delhi government’s decision to hike excise duty on liquor, Tamil Nadu government has also followed suit. It has increased excise duty on liquor by 15 per cent. This will mean the price of liquor in the State will be higher and the expected pent up demand for it will also boost the state exchequer.

The increase will be ₹10 for normal brands and ₹20 per 180 ml bottle premium brands from Thursday.