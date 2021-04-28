Tamil Nadu registers additional 16,665 Covid-19 cases on April 28

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 16,665 coronavirus cases (15,830 on Tuesday) to take the total number of infections to 11,30,167. However, after 15,114 covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,10,308.

There was a sharp increase in the number of deaths registered to 98 (77 on Tuesday) and 1,30,042 samples tested.

Chennai reported the highest number of infections with 4,762 followed by Chengalpattu (1,219); Coimbatore 963; Tiruvallur (751); Tirunelveli (714) and Thoothukudi (594).

On Wednesday, the number of vaccinations were 1,16, 735 (1,30,099 Tuesday) , the data said.