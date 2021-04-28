News

Tamil Nadu registers additional 16,665 Covid-19 cases on April 28

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 28, 2021

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 16,665 coronavirus cases (15,830 on Tuesday) to take the total number of infections to 11,30,167. However, after 15,114 covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,10,308.

There was a sharp increase in the number of deaths registered to 98 (77 on Tuesday) and 1,30,042 samples tested.

Chennai reported the highest number of infections with 4,762 followed by Chengalpattu (1,219); Coimbatore 963; Tiruvallur (751); Tirunelveli (714) and Thoothukudi (594).

On Wednesday, the number of vaccinations were 1,16, 735 (1,30,099 Tuesday) , the data said.

Published on April 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.