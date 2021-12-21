News

Tamil Nadu reported 605 new Covid cases on Monday

BL Chennai Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 21, 2021

Nine Covid deaths registered and 1,01,237 samples tested

Tamil Nadu reported 605 new Covid cases on Monday. This includes five international passengers who had returned from the UAE (three); Ghana (one) and UK (one).

After 692 Covid patients recovered, the total number of active cases stood at 7,172. There were nine Covid deaths registered and 1,01,237 samples tested.

Chennai reported 126 new cases and Coimbatore saw 97 new infections.

On Monday, 2,23,051 persons got vaccinated.

Published on December 21, 2021

coronavirus
Covid-19
