Tamil Nadu reports 1,804 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday; 32 deaths

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
On Tuesday, Chennai was back on top - overtaking Coimbatore - in the State’s daily number of coronavirus cases.
On May 26, for the first time since the spread of Coronavirus in India in March 2020, Coimbatore surpassed Chennai in terms of the maximum number of daily new cases by reporting 4,268 cases while Chennai reported 3,561.
However, Chennai reported 209 new cases on Tuesday (205 on Monday), while Coimbatore added 206 (216 on Monday).
Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 1,804 on Tuesday (1,851 on Monday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,92,436.
After 1,917 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 20,225.
According to State Health department data, the number of deaths registered was 32 and 1,50,724 samples were tested.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...