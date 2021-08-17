Tamil Nadu reports 1,804 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday; 32 deaths

On Tuesday, Chennai was back on top - overtaking Coimbatore - in the State’s daily number of coronavirus cases.

On May 26, for the first time since the spread of Coronavirus in India in March 2020, Coimbatore surpassed Chennai in terms of the maximum number of daily new cases by reporting 4,268 cases while Chennai reported 3,561.

However, Chennai reported 209 new cases on Tuesday (205 on Monday), while Coimbatore added 206 (216 on Monday).

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 1,804 on Tuesday (1,851 on Monday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,92,436.

After 1,917 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 20,225.

According to State Health department data, the number of deaths registered was 32 and 1,50,724 samples were tested.