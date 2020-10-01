News

Tamil Nadu reports 5,516 Covid cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 01, 2020 Published on October 01, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 6 lakh mark to touch 6,03,290 after 5,688 persons were infected in the last 24 hours. With 5,516 Covid19 patients discharged and 66 dead, the number of active cases in the State stood at 46,369. In the last 24 hours, 87,647 samples were tested.

Chennai added 1,289 cases with 1,000 discharged and 18 deaths to leave the number of active cases in the city at 11,615.

