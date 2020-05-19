Tamil Nadu reports 688 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday; total tally in State at 12,448

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday witnessed a spike in Covid-19 positive cases with 688 persons — including 87 returnees from other States/countries — reporting positive to take the tally to 12,448.

However, so far 4,895 people have been discharged after medical treatment, including 489 people on Tuesday. The total number of active cases is now 7,466 in the State.

Chennai continues to be the hotspot with 552 positive cases reported on Tuesday taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 7,672. Three Covid-19 patients died to take the tally to 84.

A total of 10,333 samples were tested for the virus on Tuesday.