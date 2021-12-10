News

Tamil Nadu reports 698 new Covid cases on Thursday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 10, 2021

There were 9 deaths and 1,02,043 samples tested (File photo)   -  The Hindu

The number of active cases is 7,883

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 698 new Covid cases as against 703 on Wednesday. After 746 persons got discharged, the number of active cases was at 7,883.

There were 9 deaths and 1,02,043 samples tested. New cases in Chennai were 125 (122) and Coimbatore 112 (117). On Thursday, the number of persons vaccinated were 2,47,219 (2,09,935), as per the State government data.

Published on December 10, 2021

vaccines and immunisation
coronavirus
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
