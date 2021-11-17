News

Tamil Nadu reports 789 new Covid cases on Tuesday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 17, 2021

15 deaths were registered

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 789 new Covid cases. After 913 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 9,349.

There were 15 deaths registered and 1,03,202 samples tested.

Chennai reported 120 new cases, while Coimbatore saw 118 new cases.

On Tuesday, 4,33,169 persons were vaccinated.

Published on November 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like