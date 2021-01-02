News

Tamil Nadu reports 910 new Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 02, 2021 Published on January 02, 2021

There was an additional 910 CoronaVirus cases in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,19,845.

However, after 1,007 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 8,272.

There were 11 deaths registered, and 62,401 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 246 cases. In all the other 36 districts, the infection number was less than 100, according to data released by the State Health ministry.

