Tamil Nadu reports more than 1,000 new Covid cases on Thursday

New Covid cases in Tamil Nadu on Thursday crossed the 1,000-mark to touch 1,063 cases, with Chennai alone contributing 497 infections. On Wednesday, the State reported 771 new cases.
There was no Covid death reported in the State.
After 567 patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the State stood at 5,174, according to health department data.
Published on
June 23, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.