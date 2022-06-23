hamburger

News

Tamil Nadu reports more than 1,000 new Covid cases on Thursday

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Jun 23, 2022
A health worker registers the details of swab samples at a Primary Health Centre, in Chennai, on Monday Raj B

A health worker registers the details of swab samples at a Primary Health Centre, in Chennai, on Monday Raj B | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

New Covid cases in Tamil Nadu on Thursday crossed the 1,000-mark to touch 1,063 cases, with Chennai alone contributing 497 infections. On Wednesday, the State reported 771 new cases.

There was no Covid death reported in the State.

After 567 patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the State stood at 5,174, according to health department data.

Published on June 23, 2022
Covid-19
coronavirus
Tamil Nadu
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you