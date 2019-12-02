News

Tamil Nadu rural civic polls on December 27, 30

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 02, 2019

Representative image   -  istock/jcrosemann

The Tamil Nadu local body elections will be held in two phases later this month to elect 1.06 lakh ward members in rural local bodies and 12,524 Panchayat presidents.

The first phase will be held on December 27 and the second on December 30, said an announcement by the State Election Commission.

Counting of votes will be held on January 2, said the the announcement.

Published on December 02, 2019
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tamil Nadu: Flood alert issued in Erode district