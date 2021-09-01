News

Tamil Nadu tables Bill to repeal 88 Acts

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 01, 2021

The Acts were repealed based on the recommendations of the State Law Commission, says the Minister

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday tabled a Bill that seeks to repeal a total of 88 Acts that become obsolete and redundant.

Law Minister S Regupathy tabled the Bills in the Assembly, stating that the Acts were repealed based on the recommendations of the State Law Commission.

laws
Tamil Nadu
