‘Tamil Nadu to have drone corporation’

Tamil Nadu is likely to have a drone corporation that will help generate around 40,000 employments and better irrigation management, said Mylswamy Annadurai, Vice-President, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology and Chairman, National Design and Research Forum.

With the use of satellites and drones, locusts were prevented from attacking farms of South India, he said at a webinar on “Science and Technology for Self-Reliant India” organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Chennai.

The webinar was organised as part of the India International Science Festival 2020, to be held from December 22-25.

He said that, as the population and world food grain production are increasing, there is depletion of land, scarcity of water, poor fertility of soil and lack of labour.

In order to solve these problems, modern technologies such as drones are being used for spraying pests and other agricultural activities. However, these technologies should be extended and made use of in a better way.

He cited the example of a banana stem which could be used as a source of wealth. As Tamil Nadu is India’s leading producer of bananas there is an immense scope to tap this potential.

There is not much attention provided to the banana stem but if properly harnessed, it could be a huge wealth creating source, says a PIB press release quoting Annadurai.