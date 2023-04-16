Inputs from the event will help TN emulate the life science ecosystem

The government of Tamil Nadu will participate in the Swiss Biotech Day event to be held in Basel, Switzerland, on April 24 and 25. Basel is Europe’s biggest life sciences cluster. Understanding the ecosystem at Basel provides key inputs to emulate in Tamil Nadu, said officials at Guidance.

Tamil Nadu is the only state to be invited by Switzerland to participate in the event, they said. The invitation by the Swiss Business Hub in India is part of their sponsored India Pavilion cluster initiative. The Swiss Biotech Day has become one of the leading biotechnology conferences in Europe and a fixed date in the community’s calendar.

State MSME Secretary V Arun Roy will lead the delegation to Basel, with officials from Guidance accompanying him.

This year, the Swiss Biotech Day will offer high-level experts from the life sciences industry the space and the time (one and a half days) to network, discuss, and discover trends in R&D, manufacturing, data management, artificial intelligence, and innovative financing. Guidance can visit the “Global Village” to strengthen its ties with Switzerland as a biotech hub and promote cross-border investments, public-private partnerships, research and development collaborations, and the exchange of talent.

In the Tamil Nadu Life Sciences Policy Biotech is one of the major focus areas in areas like medical biotechnology, agricultural biotechnology, industrial biotechnology, environmental biotechnology, marine biotechnology, and aids and services rendered to improve the research and clinical trials in biotech industries, contract and clinical research organisations (CROs), and contract manufacturers (CMOs).

Also read: Tamil Nadu boosts start-ups, MSMEs with MNC cutting-edge tech

Given the needs and aspirations of the State, the government of Tamil Nadu shall strive to attract ₹20,000 crores of investment in life sciences and generate 50,000 jobs, the policy says.

Tamil Nadu has recognised the importance of the life sciences sector and its contribution to improving the quality of life. The endeavour to enhance the life science ecosystem is in congruence with the State’s commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goals, said Vishnu Venugopalan, MD and CEO, Guidance.

The State has over 400 companies in biotech, pharma, medical devices and a hub for medical tourism, he told businessline.

Companies like KRR AIR Private Limited, Cryoler, and Inox have availed the Structured Package of Assistance under the special scheme and commenced their manufacturing operations in time to support the oxygen demand from the State and India.

Also read: More bio-inspired functional materials pouring out of labs

Industry Secretary S Krishnan, commenting on Tamil Nadu’s participation in Swiss Biotech, said, “Our delegation will engage with leading global experts and investors at the conference, discussing opportunities to promote the state’s roadmap and concerted efforts to foster life sciences development. The Medical Devices Park at Oragadam established by SIPCOT will highlight our rapid ascent up the value chain in this sector.”

According to Guidance CEO Venugopalan, Tamil Nadu is emerging as a natural test bed for companies innovating in health technology and medical technology. Tamil Nadu’s endeavours towards enhancing life sciences are pacing up due to its cohesive policies, ease of doing business, human capital, and state-of-the-art infrastructure. The Swiss Biotech Day serves as a pertinent opportunity for building synergies among global investors, experts, and the State, he said.