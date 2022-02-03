hamburger

Tamil Nadu TPR drop to less than 10 per cent after 25 days

Raja Simhan T E 4811 | Chennai, February 3 | Updated on: Feb 03, 2022

Covid cases in Chennai drop to 1,751

Tamil Nadu test positive rate (TPR) declined to less than 10 per cent to 9.7 per cent on Thursday after a gap of 25 days. This was due to a sharp drop in the new Covid cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday to 11,993 infections as against 14,013 on Wednesday and 16,096 on Tuesday. The total number of infections in the State on Thursday stood at 33,87,322.

After 23,084 patients recovered, the number of active cases was 1,66,878.

There were 30 deaths registered and 1,30,941 samples tested.

Chennai reported 1,751 new cases as against 2,054 on Wednesday - TPR of around 7 per cent - and Coimbatore saw 1,426 cases (1,897), according to Health Department data.

Published on February 03, 2022
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu

