Tamil Nadu’s overall seropositivity 87 per cent in 4th serosurvey; Chennai’s at 88 per cent

The overall seropositivity in Tamil Nadu increased to 87 per cent in phase-IV serosurvey for SARS-COV-2 transmission taken up across the State in the last week of December. In earlier state-wide serosurveys, a seropositivity of 70 per cent was observed in July/August 2021; 29 per cent in April 2021 and 32 per cent was in October/November 2020. Seropositivity is immunity against a disease due to significant presence of antibodies in the blood serum.

The fourth serosurvey was carried out prior to the beginning of the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron driven COVID third wave in India . It was completed under the supervision of TS Selvavinayagam , Director of Public Health And Preventive Medicine and his team at the State and District level.

The fourth serosurvey was a cross-sectional survey carried out on individuals aged over 10 years with a total of 32,245 individuals covering 1,076 clusters spread across all districts of Tamil Nadu .

Random sampling

The clusters were selected by multilayered stratified random sampling technique . Each cluster consisted of 30 participants drawn randomly from a village/habitation in a rural area and a street in the case of the urban area.

A total of 32,245 samples were tested for SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies using CLIA method of which 28,071 individuals had a protective level of antibodies (17.8 BAU / mL ) against SARS - CoV - 2. This indicated an overall seropositivity of 87 per cent, the survey said.

Tiruvarur tops the seropositivity rate at 93 per cent followed by Tenkasi with 92 per cent; in Perambalur, Madurai, Sivagangai, Kanyakumari and Virudhunagar it was 91 per cent and in Cuddalore and Nagapattinam it was 90 per cent. In all other districts it was less than 90 per cent.

In Chennai and Coimbatore - the top two districts that reported the maximum number of Covid cases - the seropositivity was 88 per cent and 85 per cent respectively. “There is no need to worry about this variation when compared with other districts,” Selvavinayagam told BusinessLine.

Back to normal life

The 87 per cent reactivity in serosurvey indicates that there is sufficient protective levels of antibody, 90 per cent coverage with at least one dose of vaccination.

There is single digit hospital occupancy. “We can hope that we can go back to normal life soon along with Covid‘ coexistence. This is based on the scientific evidence available now,” he added.