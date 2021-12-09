Tamil Nadu’s recent measures give a fillip to MSMEs: Minister

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
A slew of measures announced by the State government recently will give the much-need fillip to the MSME sector in Tamil Nadu, said TM Anbarasan, State Minister for Rural Industries.
“The recent price reduction for land in the SIDCO industrial estates is one of the big steps by the State government. We hope all those land that have been vacant for long will be sold out in quick time. Also, action is being taken to issue pattas (to allottees) for 3,600 acres in industrial estates, he said while addressing the inaugural session of ACMEE 2021, 14th edition of biennial exhibition on machine tools technology, organised by Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association (AIEMA).
Also see: Tamil Nadu aims for bigger share of defence and aerospace investments
Also, lending institutions such as TAICO Bank (Tamilnadu Industrial Co-op. Bank Ltd) have been given mandate to lend more to MSMEs. “Earlier, they were giving more jewel and housing loans. Now they have been told to extend about 75 per cent of their loans to MSMEs,” he added.
Only on Wednesday, The Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Ltd (TIIC), signed up with TAICO Bank for co-lending activities to facilitate the MSMEs in the State in getting working capital along with term loans for fixed asset creation.
State Industry Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that “smart work will deliver much more than hard work” and hence the chosen theme of ‘Smart Manufacturing’ was apt in the current context. He urged the MSMEs to adopt Industry 4.0 concepts for future growth.
Also see: 44 Tamil Nadu firms in Hurun's list of 500 most valuable private companies
He also acknowledged the role of MSMEs in Tamil Nadu saying that MSMEs played a vital role in making the State the second largest economy in the country. Even large industries will require a strong MSME ecosystem and both should go hand-in-hand. The State government will extend all possible support to MSMEs as they are the ones that create jobs for poor, ordinary citizens and rural people, he added.
“ACMEE 2021 is focusing on production technology that is relevant to MSMEs. We believe this event will provide a jumpstart to our economy that is still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, said AM Gireeshan, President of AIEMA.
The event, being held up to December 13, is seeing participation of more than 400 companies, including foreign firms. The exhibition is expected to generate business transactions worth ₹500 crore.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...