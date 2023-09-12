Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation Ltd (TANSIDCO) will build a plug-and-play infrastructure at a cost of Rs. 26 crore at Hosur for to serve the space requirements of MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises).

A state-of-the-art, plug-and-play flatted Factory building comprising stilt + 4 floors to accommodate 69 MSME units of each 406 sq ft size along with common infrastructure facilities like power connection, water supply, goods and passenger lifts, heavy vehicle parking, CCTV, Fire safety etc.

The building will come up at at Hosur (Zuzuvadi) Industrial Estate, Krishnagiri District at a total project cost of Rs 26.24 Crore with financial assistance from SIDBI.

This project will help to provide new employment to 350 persons directly and 200 persons indirectly, according to an official statement.

A large number of MSMEs are functioning in and around Hosur that are involved in the manufacturing of a variety of products for the automobile, defence, medical, electrical, and electronic sectors.

In view of the rapid growth of industries in Hosur and also due to the high cost of land, besides scarcity of land, further development close to the main city is very difficult.

The scope for horizontal growth is impossible and it is found that vertical growth is the only option left. Hence in order to support and meet the prime needs of new MSME units/ start-ups and to overcome the space constraint due to scarcity of land in the Industrial areas, a plug-and-play flatted factory is the only option left, it said.

The Government took cognizance of the situation and approved the project proposal of TANSIDCO for the construction of a Multistoried flatted factory complex.

