Tarun Bajaj to take additional charge of Revenue Secretary

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Amidst budget process underway in Parliament, the Government has decided not to give extension to Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey. He is also holding charge of Revenue Department.
Pandey is scheduled to retire on February 28.
“The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Revenue to Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs upon superannuation of Pandey, till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” an order issued by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet. This committee is headed by the Prime Minister.
Pandey is 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer of Maharashtra cadre. He took charge of Revenue Secretary in the Finance Ministry on November 30, 2018. Later, on account of seniority among five Secretaries in the Finance Ministry, he was designated as Finance Secretary. Now, his exit is taking at a time when Parliament is set to discuss Finance Bill and expenditure provisions of Union Budget 2021-22 after March 8.
Bajaj is 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer of Haryana cadre.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Bond yields are likely to go up and so will the dollar; these two factors can be a drag on bullion prices
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...