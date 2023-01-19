A joint venture of Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) has delivered the first fuselage for six AH-64 Apache attack helicopters ordered by the Indian Army. The fuselage was manufactured at Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited’s (TBAL’s) state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad.

Though this is the first for the copters Army want, TBAL said in a statement issued on Thursday that it has produced and supplied Boeing’s Apache final assembly plant in Mesa, Arizona with over 190 fuselages. Boeing had completed the deliveries of all 22 AH-64E Apache helicopters to the Indian Air Force in 2020.

“This is a proud milestone and a testimony of our commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the world-class manufacturing capabilities at our joint venture Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd. at Hyderabad. The Apache will provide the Indian Army with a significant boost in capability just as the AH-64 has for the Indian Air Force,” said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India.

Advanced aerospace concepts

The TBAL stated that it’s Hyderabad facility in addition to being a global sole source supplier for Apache fuselages, produces complex aero-structures for Boeing 737 and 777 models. The joint venture employs over 900 engineers and technicians and utilises cutting-edge robotics, automation and advanced aerospace concepts in its manufacturing processes, the statement pointed out.

“Successful delivery of the first fuselage for Boeing AH-64 Apache combat helicopters for Indian Army is the result of the hard work and seamless collaboration of the teams at TBAL, India. This delivery also positions TBAL and India as an important manufacturing base in overall Boeing operations. We stay committed towards progression of indigenous defence manufacturing with strong focus on the quality and timely delivery,” said, Sukaran Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).