Tata Hitachi inaugurates new compact dealership in Hyderabad

Tata Hitachi through Venkat Sai Motors has launched first in a series of exclusive dealership catering specifically to the compact equipment segment.

This is part of a pilot project in Hyderabad to accord special focus to this segment, which is growing on the back of growth in the agriculture sector as well as in urban development across areas of real estate, laying of pipelines, rural roads, optical fibre, and solid waste management.

Today, Tata Hitachi’s portfolio comprises a range of large and ultra-large class excavators, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, dump trucks and customised attachments that cater to a gamut of specific customer applications for the infrastructure and mining sectors.

“Our machines are proven in terms of durability and reliability, as well as for pushing the boundaries of integrating advanced cutting-edge technology to provide the best-in-class features and customisations to the discerning Indian customer,” said Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Tata Hitachi.

Having started their journey with tractors, 2 and 3-wheelers, harvesters and plantation machinery, Tata Hitachi’s new compact equipment dealer Venkat Sai Motors has 24 years of experience in this space.