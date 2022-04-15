Tata Neu to add chatbot in 12 languages, offer voice capabilities

Tata Neu is set to launch its chatbot in 12 different languages, with voice capabilities in the next version to be launched by the end of this quarter, said Pratik Pal, CEO, Tata Digital.

Tata Digital, on Thursday, hosted a press meet for the recently-launched super app Tata Neu. During the event, Pal said that within a week of its launch, the super app has recorded 2.2 million downloads as well as 2.1 million app enrolments across geographies.

On the sidelines of the event, when asked about the possibilities of offering the app in different languages, Pal said that currently, the app doesn’t even have a chatbot for customer services. However, “Chatbot will be launched in the next version. Not only that, it will be available in 12 languages. Post that, we will layer it with the facility of using voice.”

Speaking about the timelines of the next version, he said it could be launched as early as the next quarter.

Tata Digital had last week launched its much-anticipated app Tata Neu, which houses at least nine top Tata brands such as Tata Croma, IHCL, AirAsia, and BigBasket. Soon, the super app is likely to include Vistara, Air India and CureFit among other brands.

Today, millions of users are associated with the loyalty programmes of all these brands individually Pal said, “Data is a big thing for us because we have consumers with different consumption patterns.” He explained that the patterns of what kind of a hotel they like to stay at, their living pattern, grocery buying pattern, and shopping pattern. “We can almost construct a 360 view of where he shops, where he stays, etc,” he added.

Customised experience

With this 360-degree view, it gives Tata Neu an edge to serve its customers better. “It’s a megaproject. It is a data-rich opportunity to give the users a customised experience on the app and cross-sell to them. With the help of AI and machine learning, we can make the user experience more and more customised. Right now, we don’t have all of our brands but in the next three to six months we will start having them and this will help us serve our customers better,” he aid.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said at the launch of Tata Neu app, he is optimistic about building its financial services vertical which will be closely linked to Neu Pass and Neu Coins. The app currently offers easy loans and will eventually venture into micro-financing, micro-insurance, buy now pay later and more. Not only that, he is bullish about the fact that the super app model will succeed in India while making handsome profits for the salt-to-steel conglomerate.